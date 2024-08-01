Cam Jordan Foundation: A Renewed Promise To Empower The Children Of New Orleans
New Orleans, LA — The Cam Jordan Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by New Orleans Saints three-time All-Pro Cam Jordan, is proud to announce its renewed mission to create positive change in children's lives and better the community through resources, youth development initiatives, and innovative experiences.
Cam Jordan, an eight-time Pro Bowler and seven-year team captain for the Saints, has long been a force on the field and a pillar in the community. Besides stacking sack of NFL quarterbacks, Jordan prefers his role of helping the kids of the Greater New Orleans area. Building on his legacy as a leader on and off the field, Jordan continues to impact the community he cherishes significantly.
Off the field, Jordan's commitment to volunteer work has earned him the Saints' nomination for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year award, an honor he also received in 2017.
His extensive community service includes mentoring at local schools each week and partnering with organizations like the Youth Empowerment Project, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and Son of a Saint. Cam is an ambassador for the Saints Kids Club and the local Dairy Council's program and has worked with the City of New Orleans on many citywide initiatives, including sponsoring the Crescent City Corps program.
Jordan hosts numerous shopping sprees for students, families in need, and victims of domestic violence while distributing backpacks, bikes, computers, healthcare items, and toys to children.
"My parents led by example and showed me how to give back and impact others through their actions and positive influence," Jordan said. "I am excited to create a legacy in New Orleans through the Cam Jordan Foundation, continuing the tradition of making a positive impact."
The Cam Jordan Foundation is excited to announce several upcoming events to further its mission. These events include annual community favorites such as:
● Annual C3 Youth Football Camp: Offering hundreds of underserved kids the chance to develop their skills in football and beyond.
● Back to School Initiative: Providing essential supplies and resources to prepare students for a successful school year.
● Annual Turkey Giveaway: Providing Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need to ensure they can celebrate the holiday with a proper meal.
● Christmas Sneaker Giveaway: Distributing sneakers to children in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, ensuring they have proper footwear for the holidays.
Additionally, the Foundation is thrilled to announce the inaugural "An Evening with Cam Jordan," a special event on October 18th, with details to follow.
With the establishment of the Cam Jordan Foundation and its many programs, events, and upcoming fundraisers, Cam hopes to leave a meaningful imprint on the community that he dearly loves and a positive impact on as many children as possible.
Please visit the Cam Jordan Foundation website, www.camjordanfoundation.org, for information on how to get involved with "An Evening with Cam Jordan" on October 18.
About the Cam Jordan Foundation
The Cam Jordan Foundation is a nonprofit organization started by NFL star Cam Jordan to create positive change in children's lives and better the community. The foundation focuses on providing resources, youth development initiatives, and innovative experiences to foster growth and opportunity for young people.