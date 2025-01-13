Cam Jordan Highlights NFL Edge Rushers, Bucs Offense, And His Career On CBS Sports
Today, CBS Sports invited New Orleans Saints star Cam Jordan to join the in-studio analysts for the AFC Wild Card matchup between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills. He also had the opportunity to poke some fun at former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Jordan's 23 sacks of Ryan is an NFL record for one player sacking a signal-caller.
As always, Jordan provided excellent analysis, especially when studying the complexities of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In a recent segment titled "Slam, Bam, Thank You, Cam" on CBS Sports, the star defensive end spoke about the challenges facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - especially Baker Mayfield.
"Baker has all the weapons at his display. He can beat you on the ground, in the air," Jordan said. He praised wide receiver Mike Evans, describing him as an underrated talent despite his impressive track record. Evans tied Jerry Rice's record of 11 straight 1000-yard seasons this past season.
Jordan noted the range of weapons - Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, and Bucky Irving - makes them a strong offensive team. Still, one aspect the Commanders should be leary of is Mayfield's ability as a dual threat.
Appreciation of Edge Rushers
Cam Jordan reflects on the rising prominence of edge rushers in the NFL, a position that has gained significant recognition in recent years. Jordan humorously affirmed this transition from being "kind of" superstars to "definitely" superstars.
With a deep appreciation for his pass-rushing colleagues, Cam gave love to a few underrated players he admires. "Guys across the league like Nick Bonitto in Denver or Ravens' Justin Madubuike," Jordan noted, emphasizing the diversity of talent in various teams.
He also gave shoutouts to his former teammates, Kaden Elliss (Atlanta), Zach Baun (Philadelphia), and Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati), all of whom were stellar this season. Jordan believes Hendrickson deserves to be named the AP Defensive Player of the Year for his 17.5 sack season.
The Bart Starr Award
This past week, Tony Dungy surprised Cam Jordan at the Saints facility with the news that his peers had voted him as the Bart Starr Award recipient. It's a testament to the league's players acknowledging Jordan's integrity, leadership, and positive influence in the NFL community.
He spoke modestly about this honor, attributing his values to his upbringing and the role model he strives to be for his children. "It speaks tons of how my parents raised me," Jordan reflected on the award's significance. The Bart Starr Award is presented annually by Athletes in Action, a sports ministry affiliated with CRU.
Despite the accolade, he humorously noted that his on-field persona might not match the award's genteel criteria, saying, "I try my best to for long them at every turn" about his opponents. Yet, this blend of humor and humility makes Cam Jordan a relatable, admirable figure.
Chasing Excellence: Sacks, Stats, and More
Cam Jordan's track record speaks for itself. The New Orleans Saints defensive legend registered 121.5 career sacks in his career. He kidded around, saying, "Another 5.5 in the playoffs." If Jordan were to post several more sacks, he would be in the All-Time Top 20 of NFL Sack Leaders, nearing the ranks of Colts legends like Robert Mathis (123) and Dwight Freeney (125.5).
"Sacks are fun," Jordan acknowledged, but he takes pride in being a dominant force on running and passing downs. After 14 seasons, 226 games, 716 tackles, and 121.5 sacks in his impressive career, there has always been one thing missing—a Super Bowl title.
Jordan recognizes that there is still work to be done with the Saints, and he is committed to being part of it.
Cam closed, "Hopefully, Year 15 is the case. We don't know what happens with the head coach, or the DC, or whatever else is. But my mind, as long as it is in the black and gold, I'm gonna show up and bring these hands to work every day."
New Orleans drafted Jordan out of California as the 24th overall selection in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.
