Saints' Cam Jordan Not A Fan Of Cold-Weathered Games, Falcons First-Round Selection
NFL Network said good to NFL Total Access on Friday night, as the final episode aired live with several guest appearances. One of those was Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, who is notorious for bringing the soundbites with him. His first question was around what it was going to be like to have another first-round pick on the line opposite of him, who is Chase Young.
"I think Chase Young is going to be great for our defense," Jordan said. "We already got Carl Granderson, who's stellar these last couple of years. I think, with growth, him being on the opposite side when he gets the right health, physically. He's going to be another piece we can add on. At some point in my mind, I'm spinning like it's going to be me, Chase and Carl Granderson on the field at the same time on a crucial third down and I'm probably going to have to go in the middle. I don't care. Whatever that takes. I'll line up and be that Za’Darius Smith over the middle roaming and trying to get active. I think it adds another weapon to our defense."
Young was signed in the offseason to a one-year, $13 million contract and it was announced that he was undergoing a neck procedure that the team knew about and that he'd miss part of training camp. The interview can be viewed starting at the 18:41 mark.
Jordan was asked about his familiarity with Kirk Cousins, to which he said he thought he had sacked him twice while Cousins was with Washington and Minnesota, being certain he got one against the Vikings while he was at the helm. Jordan did in fact have one on Cousins in 2017 in the insane comeback win over the then Redskins, notching one in overtime. He didn't hold back on the Falcons and their first-round selection of a quarterback either.
"New quarterback, maybe the newest quarterback will be somewhere in the season they add in a Michael Penix Jr. I don't know their situation where you spend a Top-10 draft pick on a quarterback. I don't know what you're doing there. Am I just going to add fuel to the flames? Why not?"
Jordan was then asked about his social media post in which he shared his displeasure with the schedule makers putting the Saints in a few potential cold-weathered atmospheres in December (at Chiefs, at Giants, at Packers). He's going into his 14th season and it wasn't so long ago he experienced an actual cold game.
"It took me 12 years to play in my first snow game (at Browns). And after playing a snow game, I was like, 'You know what? This is as advertised. This is trash. Like, cold games are not cool.' For the fans, for the game, I want to see your best 11 versus my best 11. And you know where we're not at? We're not at our best when it's negative twenty."
Jordan said the Browns called for fans to come down to the lower bowls for lower warmth. He said that he was inspired midseason to pack up his family and go to Spain, which he did, after jokingly saying he was mentally scarred.
Sean Payton comes to town in Week 7 for Thursday Night Football, which is surely going to bring a mixed bag to the Superdome fans. If you don't think some of the old guard knows about it, Jordan probably summed it up for you.
"It's not like I got it circled already. October 17th, Thursday Night Football on Prime, or Prime Video or whatever. But like, I don't really know exactly what's going to happen. I figure the Saints are going to go to marching to the Dome and get a W. But that's what I expect every week. So if it doesn't happen, I'm going to be surprised. And when it does happen, I'm going to be as advertised."
OTAs are this week, and we should hopefully see and hear from Jordan and the Saints a bit more.