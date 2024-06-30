Cam Jordan 'Sack Summit' Video On How He Outsmarts Offensive Linemen Goes Viral
The 14-year Saints veteran demonstrates how to setup and outsmart an NFL offensive lineman.
The 14-year veteran and the New Orleans Saints' "Sack Master" — Cam Jordan — demonstrated how he outsmarts NFL offensive linemen to the attendees at the 2024 Sack Summit. Jordan, Von Miller, and Max Crosby hosted a number of top edge rushers at the annual event.
With an impressive 117.5 sacks in his NFL career, Cam Jordan has a unique strategy of 'outsmarting' his opponent at right or left tackle. He shared, "Hey. Literally, I'm I'm literally pointing where exactly I'm going," Jordan told the pass rushers. "I'm here with them. Bam. And then he was like, 'Alright.'"
"Bro, you could trick them [offensive linemen] into anything." Here's more of the video posted by former NFL great, Brian Baldinger:
