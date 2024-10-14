Can The Saints Bounce Back Against Sean Payton And Broncos?
Based on the current standings and recent performance, there is still time for the New Orleans Saints (2-4) to rebound this season. However, making the postseason will be an uphill battle for the underachieving team playing without key players.
During the 51-27 loss at home to the Bucs, New Orleans may not be in, but on the stairs of the basement of the NFC South. The Falcons and Buccaneers lead the division with 4-2 records, while Atlanta has a head-to-head advantage over Tampa and New Orleans due to defeating both teams.
NO TIME TO CRY BEFORE PAYTON ARRIVES
The Saints are currently on a four-game skid, and the team will welcome back a familiar face to Caesars Superdome this Thursday night - Sean Payton. After Sunday's drubbing, Dennis Allen, his staff, and players do not have time to lick their wounds with a short week of preparation.
Physically, wide receiver Chris Olave may be in concussion protocol, which may have him sitting out the Broncos matchup. Dennis Allen said veteran All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu's "contusion to the forearm" injury isn't too serious, and "he'll be fine."
The team lost S Chris Harris, who was placed on injured reserve. With the ball club down to two safeties in Sunday's game, the position must be addressed with a personnel move or transaction before facing the Broncos.
Dennis Allen said, "Execution and tackling have been big issues" that the team has to "figure out in a big hurry."
Psychologically
It's another mentor vs. pupil challenge in football. The man who led the team to its only Super Bowl Championship returns with a new team, quarterback, and several former staff members and players.
How will the team and fans handle Sean Payton's return? "Focus needs to be on our football team and how we need to improve," Dennis Allen said. Sean Payton is a "demanding coach that does things well with the offense...really good job finding areas of weaknesses he would like to attack."
Defensive Struggles
Dennis Allen's key quotes to the media on Monday:
- Later he remarked about the injuries, are "challenging on all of us. But we rely on the guys in the locker room."
- "The players aren't going to change...we've been through rough patches before...I have confidence in my ability to do that...my job is to have the players understand the fundamentals of it."
- "Must find ways to run the ball more effectively."
- "We need to figure out how to start a little faster."
- "Offensively, we got to do a better job protecting the ball."
Right now, the team is struggling defensively, with tackling being a noticeable issue that Dennis Allen is frustrated about. The 51 points surrendered to the Bucs in the Superdome was the first time since Peyton Manning and the Colts put up 55 in 2003.
Offensive Outlook
The Saints' offense has shown some promise. Spencer Rattler's early efforts were solid but had rookie mistakes. He missed a few wide-open receivers, under-threw targets, and tossed two interceptions. Overall, it was a C+ with plenty of upside from the Saints' rookie signal-caller.
Alvin Kamara had a frustrating afternoon. The Saints star running back rushed 13 times for 40 yards and a touchdown. He was targeted eight times by Rattler with five receptions for 24 yards. Although he had two critical drops, he would have given New Orleans first downs or near the sticks.
The bright spots were WR Bub Means, TE Foster Moreau, TE Juwan Johnson, WR Rashid Shaheed, and the play of RT Trevor Penning.
Saints Playoff Chances
BetMGM had the New Orleans' preseason odds of reaching the playoffs at 36.4%. With 12 games remaining in the season, the odds are now at +425 (19.05%). Currently, the Atlanta Falcons lead the chase to win the NFC South with -175 odds, and Tampa Bay's at +175.
The New Orleans situation is not impossible, with two-thirds of the season remaining. First, they must defeat the Broncos, who have a rookie quarterback. Next, get healthy with Derek Carr and along the offensive line. Next, improve tackling at every defensive level. Finally, go 1-0 every week until the end of the season. Can Dennis Allen turn around the team?
We shall see.