Coaches Name Saints Rookie RB Among Best 'Value' Picks From NFL Draft
In an NFL draft loaded with great running back prospects, the Saints waited until Round 6 to bolster their backfield. But did New Orleans find a diamond in the rough?
The Saints selected Kansas running back Devin Neal with the 184th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. And, in a new ESPN piece featuring insights from top college coaches, Neal was identified as a potential late-round steal.
"Coaches saw value in several of the running backs drafted toward the end of Day 3, including the Big 12 group of Kansas State's DJ Giddens (fifth round, Indianapolis Colts), Kansas' Devin Neal (sixth round, New Orleans Saints) and Tahj Brooks (sixth round, Cincinnati), as well as Rutgers' Kyle Monangai (seventh round, Chicago)," ESPN's Adam Rittenberg wrote in a story published Tuesday.
Neal topped 1,000 yards in each of his final three seasons at Kansas, including a 1,266-yard, 16-touchdown campaign in 2024. He finished his collegiate career with 4,343 yards and 49 touchdowns, along with 711 yards and four TDs in the passing game.
As a sixth-round pick, Neal hardly is guaranteed a roster spot next season. But he'll certainly be a player to keep an eye on during spring practices and training camp.
So, too, will second-round QB Tyler Shough, who might be thrust into the starting role if Derek Carr isn't healthy.
