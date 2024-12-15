Don't Miss Out: Commanders-Saints Live Updates, In-Game Analysis, Notes for Week 15
Keep up with all the Saints action in Week 15 as they host the Commanders in the Superdome.
NEW ORLEANS -- The stakes are pretty high for Sunday's game in New Orleans, as the Commanders (8-5) look to fend off the Rams in the current NFC Wild Card race. For the Saints (5-8), they have to pull off the upset if they want to keep very slim chances of capturing the NFC South alive. Jayden Daniel returns to Louisiana, as well as Marshon Lattimore returning home to make his Washington debut.
Commanders vs. Saints: Don't Miss a Moment – Your Complete Game Day Guide
Pregame Notes
- Paulson Adebo was on the field talking to some Commanders staff during pre-game warmups. That's the first we've seen of him in a while.
- Unsurprisingly, but Marshon Lattimore was getting a lot of love from his former teammates in pre-game warmups. I feel like the reception will be very positive.
- While it's not as dominant of a storyline, Chase Young and John Ridgeway III get to take on their former squad today.
- This is the healthiest the Saints have been in a while. I know it probably doesn't count for much, but it's fascinating how some of the injuries have been reduced since Darren Rizzi took over.
- If the Saints want to have a shot at today, it's going to have to start up front. New Orleans didn't run the ball last week against the Giants and they have to play much better on Sunday.
- Yeah, that Commanders uniform doesn't look right on Marshon Lattimore.
- Darren Rizzi, Carl Granderson and Chase Young made sure to show some pre-game love to Lattimore before the Commanders went to the locker room.
- Alvin Kamara needs 62 rushing yards today to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career.
