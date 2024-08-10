Saints News Network

Breaking: Controversial Referee to Officiate Saints Preseason Game

The referee for Saturday's Saints-Cardinals game is not a popular one, and that's putting it lightly.

John Hendrix

Jan 5, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; NFL referee Bill Vinovich during the Houston Texans game against the Indianapolis Colts during the AFC Wild Card at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The first Saints preseason game hasn't even kicked off, and we already have a little drama for their game against the Cardinals in Arizona. Why? Bill Vinovich is the referee for Saturday's contest.

It's been years since we've seen Vinovich officiate a meaningful game involving New Orleans, the 2018 NFC Championship to be exact. The infamous 'no-call' won't ever leave the memory of Saints fans, as Tommylee Lewis was interfered with and no flag was thrown on the play for obvious pass interference. The Saints would go on to lose in overtime, and a huge debacle for the NFL ensued.

Tommylee Lewi
Jan 20, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) breaks up a pass intended or New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) during the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports / Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, Vinovich has been involved with three Super Bowls since the aftermath. It might only be a preseason matchup, but this is not a name Saints fans want to see ever tied to any of their games ever again.

John Hendrix

