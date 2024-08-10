Breaking: Controversial Referee to Officiate Saints Preseason Game
The first Saints preseason game hasn't even kicked off, and we already have a little drama for their game against the Cardinals in Arizona. Why? Bill Vinovich is the referee for Saturday's contest.
It's been years since we've seen Vinovich officiate a meaningful game involving New Orleans, the 2018 NFC Championship to be exact. The infamous 'no-call' won't ever leave the memory of Saints fans, as Tommylee Lewis was interfered with and no flag was thrown on the play for obvious pass interference. The Saints would go on to lose in overtime, and a huge debacle for the NFL ensued.
Meanwhile, Vinovich has been involved with three Super Bowls since the aftermath. It might only be a preseason matchup, but this is not a name Saints fans want to see ever tied to any of their games ever again.