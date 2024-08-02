Cowboys Sign Former Saints Edge Rusher
The Dallas Cowboys signed former New Orleans Saints defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad after a training camp workout, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. New Orleans drafted the six-year pro out of the University of Miami as the 196th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Muhammad, 29, showed great potential during his rookie year before his release during the 2018 training camp. He then signed with Indianapolis, where he proved his worth by earning a spot on the Colts defensive end rotation from 2018 to 2021.
In 2023, Muhammad's career hit a roadblock when the NFL suspended him for violating the league's substance abuse policy. He served five out of the six games of his suspension, and if he secures a roster spot with the Cowboys or another NFL team, he will have to serve one more game to complete his suspension.
During his 84 NFL game appearances, he made 34 starts, had 157 tackles, 12 sacks, 23 TFL, 33 QB Hits, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
