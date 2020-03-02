Saints News Network
Crescent City Connection: Saints News and Podcasts Links | Combine & Free Agency

Kyle T. Mosley

The top New Orleans Saints News and Reports from across the Who Dat Nation during the NFL Combine weekend.

Saints Prospects & NFL Combine News

Saints News on Players & Coaches

Saints Podcasts for the Week

Sean Payton believes the WR, DB, & DL positions were deep at NFL Combine

New Orleans Saints Head Coach believes the NFL Scouting Combine had deep positions at wide receiver, defensive back, and defensive line.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints draft picks under Sean Payton

The New Orleans Saints have had some really good success lately in the NFL Draft. We take a quick look back at the 86 players the team has selected in each round since Sean Payton entered in 2006.

John Hendrix

2019 Saints Season in Review: Alvin Kamara

Injuries aside, the New Orleans Saints still got a strong season from Alvin Kamara. It can be summed up with a strong start and strong finish.

John Hendrix

Bayou Blitz Podcast: Blitzing the Dome

Bob Rose (Bayou Blitz Podcast) and Sean Williams (Under the Dome Podcast) talk about Saints free agency, Drew Brees, and the future of the New Orleans Saints.

Bob Rose

Cam Jordan reveals playing through injury, surgery to correct it

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan revealed that he played through an injury in the final five games of the season and Pro Bowl, and had surgery after the Super Bowl to correct it.

John Hendrix

Playing General Manager for the Saints

Mickey Loomis doesn't have an easy role by any stretch of the imagination, but he has a huge offseason ahead of him for the New Orleans Saints. We take the reins and make some important decisions for the black and gold.

John Hendrix

by

John Hendrix

Impressive NFL Combine Performers should excite Saints Fans

Impressive QB and WR performances at the NFL Scouting Combine should be encouraging for the Saints organization and fans when selecting a player at #24.

Kyle T. Mosley

NFL Salary Cap projected at $200 million for 2020

The NFL's salary cap is expected to come in at $200 million, according the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. That's great news for the New Orleans Saints.

John Hendrix

Saints Offseason Preview: Safety

Will the Saints put the franchise tag on Vonn Bell? How highly will the team prioritize the position if Bell leaves in free agency?

Bob Rose

Saints GM: "We definitely have a goal" on Drew Brees' contract

Saints GM Mickey Loomis provided an update on the Drew Brees’ contract discussions in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Kyle T. Mosley