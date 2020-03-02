Crescent City Connection: Saints News and Podcasts Links | Combine & Free Agency
Kyle T. Mosley
The top New Orleans Saints News and Reports from across the Who Dat Nation during the NFL Combine weekend.
Saints Prospects & NFL Combine News
- Saints need a Hybrid at Linebacker - NFL Combine Prospects | Sports Illustrated
- Saints add local product Justin Jefferson in Fox Sports mock draft | Canal Street Chronicles
- NFL Combine position of need watchlist: Interior Defensive Line | Canal Street Chronicles
- New Orleans Saints snag hometown wide receiver in recent mock draft | Who Dat Dish
- Best of linebackers | 2020 NFL Scouting Combine | New Orleans Saints
- Drew Brees is role model for LSU's Joe Burrow, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa | The Advocate
- 7 rounds of Saints picks in post-combine 2020 mock draft | Saints Wire
- Saints combine chatter: The skinny on Jordan Love, Jake Fromm and N.O.’s current QBs | The Athletic
Saints News on Players & Coaches
- Sean Payton believes the WR, DB, & DL positions were deep at NFL Combine | Sports Illustrated
- Teddy Bridgewater to the Bucs? | The Athletic
- Free Agent Randall Cobb to the Saints | ESPN
- Q&A: Saints GM Mickey Loomis on Drew Brees’ return, CBA talks and free agency| The Athletic
- Offseason needs for all 32 NFL teams in 2020 | PFF
- 2019 Saints Season in Review: Alvin Kamara | Sports Illustrated
- Cam Jordan reveals playing through big injury down the stretch, had surgery after Super Bowl
Saints Podcasts for the Week
- Bayou Blitz: Blitzing the Dome
- Saints Stop
- Why Jordan Love Could Be The Ideal Successor To Drew Brees
- Section 600
- Saints Happy Hour - Big Show
