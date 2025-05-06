Damning Joe Milton Report Proves Saints Might Right Call On QB Trade
The New Orleans Saints were named in numerous Joe Milton III rumors before the New England Patriots traded the sophomore quarterback to the Dallas Cowboys. But the more we learn about Milton, the easier it is to understand why the Saints passed on trading for the rocket-armed QB.
"Joe Milton -- and this is a direct quote from someone in the organization-- is not a good dude," Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard said on a recent podcast episode.
Bedard clarified that the poor reviews of Milton were less about his personal character than his willingness to be a good soldier in a locker room. He also insisted the Patriots didn't trade Milton to coddle quarterback Drake Maye.
“Knowing your role, playing your role, being part of a harmonious quarterback room -- that was going to be an issue," Bedard said. "It wasn’t about Drake Maye. It was just about the room.”
With first-year head coach Kellen Moore establishing a new culture in New Orleans, the Saints shouldn't be in the business of adding players who could be bad fits in the locker room. It would be one thing if Milton were a can't-miss talent, but we're talking about someone who was a sixth-round pick in 2024.
Nevertheless, the Saints now seem primed to roll with second-round rookie Tyler Shough as their quarterback of the present and the future.
