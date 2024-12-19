Darren Rizzi Gives Key Saints Updates On Chris Olave, Derek Carr and Alvin Kamara
Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is back on the field practicing Thursday. NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill revealed that Olave got cleared by a specialist on Tuesday and could resume practicing. Interim head coach Darren Rizzi started off his weekly press conference giving major updates on Olave, Alvin Kamara and Derek Carr.
Chris Olave Update
Rizzi said that Olave's 21-day window has been opened and that he was limited in practice. Rizzi said that they are going to take things step-by-step with him, being happy more for Olave as a person than a player.
Olave was spotted at practice in uniform catching passes off to the side with trainers. Obviously, it would be premature to say that he'll play on Monday night in Green Bay, but they're going to see how he feels.
Alvin Kamara Update
Alvin Kamara is considered week-to-week right now with his groin adductor injury. Rizzi indicated that initial tests had looked positive, but it appears to be more significant at this point and his status against the Packers is in jeopardy.
ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that the injury is possibly season-ending and that he may not play again this year. Kamara is just 50 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard rushing season.
Derek Carr Update
Derek Carr is considered day-to-day. Rizzi revealed that Carr told him that he wants to play again and is doing everything he can to get back onto the field. Rizzi said that he had his best day today, but it doesn't look like he'll play against the Packers right now. So, Spencer Rattler will start if Carr can't go.
During conversations with Rizzi, Carr said that he been frustrated by reports of him not being able to return this season and Rizzi said that hasn't been the case and he would have been put on injured reserve if so.
Other updates shared by Rizzi included Chase Young having a bug (illness) similar to what Alvin Kamara dealt with last week. He can hopefully return on Friday, as well as Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who was an observer of practice on Thursday. The Saints will drop their first injury report soon.