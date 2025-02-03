Darren Rizzi's Saints Future Reportedly 'On Hold' Amid Broncos Rumors
Darren Rizzi's future in New Orleans remains unclear -- but the writing appears to be on the wall.
Multiple reports last weekend indicated Rizzi likely will reunite with Sean Payton and become the Denver Broncos' next special teams coordinator. Rizzi held the same role under Payton from 2019 through 2021, Payton's final three seasons as New Orleans' head coach, and remained the special teams coordinator until midway through last season when he was named interim head coach after Dennis Allen's firing.
With Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore the clear favorite to become the Saints' next head coach, Rizzi's days in New Orleans seemingly are numbered. However, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football pumped the brakes on the Rizzi-to-Denver rumors with an X post last Friday.
"I’m told that Darren Rizzi will wait out the Saints’ process and Denver has not yet requested to interview him," Underhill wrote. "He would be the favorite for the Broncos, but for now, things are on hold until the Saints close their process."
The Saints reportedly plan to meet with Moore again after Super Bowl LIX, so we probably won't have to wait much longer to learn what the future holds for Rizzi. Nevertheless, all signs point toward the veteran coach working elsewhere in 2025.
