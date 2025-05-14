David Carr Gives Crucial Update On Brother's Stunning NFL Retirement
Don't expect Derek Carr to pull a Tom Brady.
Carr shocked the NFL world last weekend when he announced his retirement from professional football. The now-former New Orleans Saints quarterback is dealing with a should injury that would've threatened his 2025 season and beyond.
But is Carr, who's just 34 years old, really done? His brother, David Carr, gave a firm answer during an NFL Network segment this week.
“I believe that he is done," Carr said. "I know that Derek loves the game. Here’s what I’ll tell you: More than anything, he loved the teammates, he loved being around the personalities.
“I can tell, just in the last couple of days, that he’s definitely done playing and he’s moved on. His family, his boys and his little girl, are getting older. They’re getting to the point where they want to have dad around more and that means more to him than anything else.”
Rookie Tyler Shough now has a clear path toward becoming the Saints' starting quarterback in 2025. New Orleans selected the Louisville product with a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Shough will have to beat out Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener in a quarterback competition this summer, but he should be considered the favorite to earn the job.
