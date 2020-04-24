Day 2 Draft Prospects for the New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints used the 24th selection in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft to select Cesar Ruiz from Michigan, one of the draft’s highest graded interior offensive linemen. The selection surprised many and even angered some. Ruiz fills a need however, and will look to contribute to an interior offensive line that struggled in the Saints first-round playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Most people expected New Orleans to draft a linebacker with their first pick, or perhaps a wide receiver or even cornerback. There is some depth at those positions though, with several talented players still available. Rounds 2 and 3 of the draft resume this evening. The Saints hold the 24th pick of the 3rd round (88th overall), but many people expect New Orleans to swing a deal to get a second round choice. Here are some of the most talented players still available as the NFL draft moves into its second day.

QUARTERBACK

Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma)

We saw four quarterbacks selected in the 1st round, with Heisman Trophy finalist Hurts likely the next to be selected. Drew Brees will be 41 at season’s end, and there’s heavy speculation that he will retire at the end of the year. New Orleans will probably have to trade into the 2nd round for the chance to draft Hurts as Brees’ eventual replacement.

RUNNING BACK

Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back J.K. Dobbins (2) runs with the ball against the Clemson Tigers in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

J.K. Dobbins (Ohio State)

D’Andre Swift (Georgia)

Lamical Perine (Florida)

Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin)

Darrynton Evans (Appalachian State)

This position isn’t necessarily a need for the Saints, who have a productive duo in Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray. Kamara will be a high-priced free agent at the end of the season though, and Sean Payton has always been able to find talented running backs late in the draft or even as undrafted free agents.

WIDE RECEIVER

Nov 23, 2019; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (2) catches a touchdown reception against Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Laviska Shenault (Colorado)

Van Jefferson (Florida)

Michael Pittman Jr. (USC)

K.J. Hill (Ohio State)

Tee Higgins (Clemson)

Bryan Edwards (South Carolina)

Tyler Johnson (Minnesota)

KJ Hamler (Penn State)

Chase Claypool (Notre Dame)

The signing of Emmanuel Sanders in free agency allowed the Saints some flexibility with their first-round pick. Receiver should still be considered a need for the offense however, and there are several talents still available in this deep draft class at the position.

TIGHT END

Nov 3, 2017; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls tight end Harrison Bryant (40) makes a catch over Marshall Thundering Herd linebacker Chase Hancock (37) during the second half at FAU Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Harrison Bryant (Florida Atlantic)

Cole Kmet (Notre Dame)

Adam Trautman (Dayton)

Thaddeus Moss (LSU)

Last year’s free agent signing of Jared Cook added an element to the New Orleans offense that had been missing for years. Cook will be a free agent at the end of the year though, and the Saints could look to groom someone to replace his pass catching abilities.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Oct 26, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) is hit by TCU Horned Frogs defensive tackle Ross Blacklock (90) during the second quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Ross Blacklock (TCU)

Justin Madubuike (Texas A & M)

The Saints have a talented rotation at defensive tackle, but Sheldon Rankins has had season ending leg injuries in each of the last two years and will be a free agent at the end of the year. New Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Atlanta’s Matt Ryan get flustered by inside pressure, so the Saints could look to add another disruptive presence on their defensive interior.

DEFENSIVE END

Aug 31, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (99) sacks Idaho Vandals quarterback Colton Richardson (19) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Yetur Gross-Matos (Penn State)

New Orleans may look to add a big and athletic edge rusher to their tandem of Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport. This isn’t a deep class at the position, but a few intriguing prospects are still available.

LINEBACKER

Logan Wilson (Wyoming)

Malik Harrison (Ohio State)

Zack Baun (Wisconsin)

Willie Gay Jr. (Mississippi State)

Akeem Davis-Gaither (Appalachian State)

Davion Taylor (Colorado)

Many were surprised when the Saints passed on Patrick Queen of LSU in the 1st round but there is underrated depth at the linebacker spot still available. Demario Davis, Alex Anzalone, Kiko Alonso, and Craig Robertson will all be free agents at the end of the season, and both Anzalone and Alonso have a lengthy history of injuries

CORNERBACK

Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LSU Tigers defensive back Kristian Fulton (1) during the second half of the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Kristian Fulton (LSU)

Amik Robertson (Louisiana Tech)

Kindle Vildor (Georgia Southern)

Jaylon Johnson (Utah)

Cameron Dantzler (Mississippi State)

Bryce Hall (Virginia)

Trevon Diggs (Alabama)

Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins make up a talented pair of cover cornerbacks for the Saints, but they lack the competent depth to match up with deep receiving corps.

SAFETY

Nov 9, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) intercepts a pass intended for Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Grant Delpit (LSU)

Antoine Winfield Jr. (Minnesota)

Xavier McKinney (Alabama)

Jeremy Chinn (Southern Illinois)

The Saints signed Malcolm Jenkins to offset the free agent loss of Vonn Bell this offseason. Last year’s 4th round pick Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is a budding star, but free safety Marcus Williams will be a free agent after the season. With several talented potential starters still on the board here, the Saints could look to add a safety to give extra versatility to their secondary.