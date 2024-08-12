Dennis Allen Breaks Down Saints' Performance After Preseason Opener
After their first preseason victory against the Arizona Cardinals, the New Orleans Saints immediately returned to their training camp in Irvine for a Sunday practice in shells.
"I think it looked like a first preseason game with a bunch of new pieces. Now, how do we improve from there?" Dennis Allen told reporters on Sunday afternoon.
Dennis Allen admitted that for the players who may have had 30+ snaps in the Cardinals game, the quick return to action was "a grind." Still, with many attempting to make the 53-man roster or a significant impression on the practice squad, it was another important day.
On The Saints' Offense
Allen's other admission was regarding how the Saints offense operated Saturday night. "Anybody who had a false notion about, there's going to be a transition offensively with a new scheme, some new players, new play-caller," Allen said. "All of those things are a part of the reality of when you have that much turnover. Did we execute at the level that we wanted to on every play? No. But to me, that's your first shot out."
Saints fans wanted to see more of the highly anticipated "Klint Kubiak Offense." As Derek Carr only had two possessions and most receivers were downgraded with injuries, it wasn't a true litmus test. However, from the first play, Allen was encouraged.
"I think there's some things that need to be improved. I thought the first play of the game looked like what I wanted to look like. I thought that was an outside zone where we got movement. We got push. I thought Alvin did a great job on his track hitting it and then one cut running," Allen noted.
Even NFL analyst Brian Baldinger agreed with his breakdown of the first play and first action of the Saints first-round pick, left tackle Taliese Fuaga. "Saints Taliese good start as the Saints rebuild this offensive line," Baldy posted.
Tough, Allen expressed concern about the offense's fluidity, saying, "I don't think the consistency is where we need it to be," especially with the first-team offensive unit. Carr completed two of six passes for 12 yards and 18 yards on nine plays. Both of his possessions ended with punts.
On The Saints' Defense
The New Orleans defense showed early promise by "stopping the run and getting after the quarterback," Allen reflected. However, he mentioned today that there "were some tough meetings" with players based on their in-game performances. The Saints allowed only 14 points across 11 drives and minimized big plays, with only three of Arizona's 68 plays exceeding 20 yards.
Rookies Shined With Firsts
QB Spencer Rattler scored his first NFL touchdown on his first drive. Also, he made a significant impact by leading a game-winning drive in the final minutes. His performance included a 12-play, 56-yard drive culminating in a 37-yard field goal by rookie kicker Charlie Smyth, securing a 16-14 victory for the Saints.
For Smyth, it was his very first placekick at any level in his life. The footballer nailed the game-winning kick and passionately celebrated with his teammates.
No Major Injuries To Report
"Normal kind of bumps and bruises and strains and things like that that you come out of a normal game with. But I think overall, where our health was going in and where our health was coming out, I think it's relatively the same."
The Return Of WR Shaq Davis
"We felt good about him after last season and really wanted to bring him back...I think in particular with where we were from a depth point on the on the roster, receiver wise, we were looking for some able bodies, and, so we were excited about being able to bring him in. We'll try to get him acclimated into the offense as quickly as we can and try to get him going."
Offensive Line Concerns
The starting offensive line had its ups and downs in the game, with particular concerns about the offensive line. Trevor Penning at right tackle and most of the left guards need improvement.
"I would say there were some good things that Trevor did. I think there's some things that he still got to work to improve on," Allen commented.
Still, New Orleans' depth on the offensive line remains a concern and may continue to be in flux as the preseason matures.
On Kool-Aid McKinstry's Performance
Rookie cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry opened the eyes of some during his first outing, where the Saints worked him "inside and outside," Allen said.
"I thought there were some plays in particular in the first half. I thought there was an increased, sense of urgency, tenacity, style of play, couple of mistakes there to open up the Q3. A couple of things he could've done better there. But I would say, I saw signs of the type of player that I think we can have, and in particular early on in that game."
McKinstry recorded three tackles and one pass defended. He was active and aggressive, the sort of intangibles a coach likes to see in a rookie.
Players Must Be Consistent From Practice to Game Day
Allen isn't a true believer when it comes to a player only showing up on game day. "I think it's hard to say that I'm going to just go through practice, and then I'm going to show up on a game. I don't believe that happens. Some people are talented enough to show up on game day and perform at an above-average level, but I don't think you can just get through practice and then show up on game day and be at your best for for your team."
By The Numbers
9
New Orleans must address penalties, as they committed seven penalties for 45 yards in the first half and nine overall for 63 yards. Although they improved in the second half, penalties could stop offensive drives and allow opponents to stay on the field. Both plagued the Saints at times in 2023.
Also, quarterbacks Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler completed nine passes apiece.
7
Seven punts. In the regular season, decreasing to four or five per game.
5
Willie Gay had five combined tackles and stuffed Ridder on a 4th-down quarterback sneak.
3 & 4
Rookie tight end Holker was targeted three times, and second-year receiver A.T. Perry had four targets. Each of them caught every ball thrown in their direction.
58
A.T. Perry streaked behind the Cards' secondary to grab Haener's bomb for 58 yards.
1
Callaway, one target. One and done. He unceremoniously was released on Sunday to make room for Shaq Davis' return to New Orleans.
Overall, the Saints' first preseason game highlighted promising performances from rookies and areas requiring further development, particularly in the offensive line and penalty discipline. These insights will be crucial as they prepare for their next preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Aug. 18. The contest will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with a 7:00 PM CT kickoff.