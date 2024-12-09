Saints News Network

Derek Carr Injury Update: Tests Show Saints QB Suffered Significant Fracture In Hand

The test confirmed that Derek Carr suffered a fracture in his non-throwing hand. His outlook for a return is in question.

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) attempts to leap over New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (21) and safety Dane Belton (24) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) attempts to leap over New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (21) and safety Dane Belton (24) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
After the tests came back, it's been confirmed that Saints quarterback Derek Carr does have a fracture in his non-throwing hand. This was the fear following Sunday's win over the Giants, and now Carr might miss the rest of the season.

According to NFL Network, Carr might not be heading to injured reserve just yet. However, New Orleans will have some decisions on their hands with who will start on Sunday against the Commanders. Rookie Spencer Rattler got an opportunity for several games when Carr suffered an injury against the Chiefs, and second-year quarterback Jake Haener has primarily been the backup.

We should find out more as the week progresses, but it's yet another bad break (no pun intended) for a Saints team that has lost so many players due to serious injuries.

John Hendrix
