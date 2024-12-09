Derek Carr Injury Update: Tests Show Saints QB Suffered Significant Fracture In Hand
After the tests came back, it's been confirmed that Saints quarterback Derek Carr does have a fracture in his non-throwing hand. This was the fear following Sunday's win over the Giants, and now Carr might miss the rest of the season.
According to NFL Network, Carr might not be heading to injured reserve just yet. However, New Orleans will have some decisions on their hands with who will start on Sunday against the Commanders. Rookie Spencer Rattler got an opportunity for several games when Carr suffered an injury against the Chiefs, and second-year quarterback Jake Haener has primarily been the backup.
We should find out more as the week progresses, but it's yet another bad break (no pun intended) for a Saints team that has lost so many players due to serious injuries.