Derek Carr's Injury Update, Per Reports
New Orleans Saints quarterback "Derek Carr's oblique injury is considered 'week-to-week,'" according to a source of NFL Insider Josina Anderson. Carr sustained an injury in the fourth quarter while attempting a pass to one of his receivers.
NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo expect Carr to "miss multiple weeks" due to the oblique injury.
"It wasn't even a hit," Carr told the media. "Honestly, just when I dropped back and torque to throw that ball to tip. That's when I that's when I felt it."
The Saints have not confirmed whether Carr will sit out the upcoming Week 6 game against NFC South opponent Tampa Bay. If so, Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler will move into the QB1 and QB2 positions. New Orleans could also consider bringing in a free-agent signal-caller as an emergency backup.
Derek Carr completed 18 of 28 passes for 165 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Jake Haener entered the game in relief of Carr, passing seven times with two completions for 17 yards. Spencer Rattler has yet to attempt a regular season pass in the NFL.