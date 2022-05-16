Drew Brees Calls a Reverse, Throws Shade, and Adds More Speculation

Drew Brees added more speculation about his future with a social media post to address his status at NBC.

Drew Brees added more speculation about his future with a social media post to address his status at NBC. On Sunday afternoon, a report from Andrew Marchand mentioned Brees' was done after one year with NBC.

Later, Brees called a reverse on the play and threw the media and his critics off course -- and a little shade on the way. It sort of feels like a Sean Payton-type of play call with the sarcasm and wit.

2022 is already starting to be plenty of fun in the Big Easy and NFL. Brees mentioning, "I may play football again" closely parallels Sean Payton's "might be coaching again at some point" comment during his "stepping down" speech.

As I said before, if Brees decides to get back on the field or stay in broadcasting, he will make sure he's in a position to succeed.

Nevertheless, it was a perfect play call by Brees on a Sunday night!