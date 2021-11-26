Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Drew Brees Honored at Saints-Bills Halftime

    New Orleans Saints former quarterback Drew Brees was honored at halftime of the Saints-Bills game in Week 12.
    Author:

    Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees

    Saints owner Mrs. Gayle Benson introduced Brees and thanked him and his family. Brees took the field and offered his praise and adoration for the Who Dat Nation. For the last time, he requested for the Saints fans in attendance to do the "Who Dat" chant.

    USATSI_17231307_168388561_lowres
    USATSI_17231163_168388561_lowres
    USATSI_17231043_168388561_lowres

    Southern University's marching band played two New Orleans-based songs in honor of Drew Brees and spelled out his name and jersey number.

    20211125_205046

    Drew Brees retired as the all-time leading passer at 80,358 yards in the National Football League before his record was broken by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.   Brees threw 571 touchdowns in 287 NFL games.

    Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees
