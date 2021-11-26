Drew Brees Honored at Saints-Bills Halftime

New Orleans Saints former quarterback Drew Brees was honored at halftime of the Saints-Bills game in Week 12.

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is honored at halftime of the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Saints owner Mrs. Gayle Benson introduced Brees and thanked him and his family. Brees took the field and offered his praise and adoration for the Who Dat Nation. For the last time, he requested for the Saints fans in attendance to do the "Who Dat" chant.

Southern University's marching band played two New Orleans-based songs in honor of Drew Brees and spelled out his name and jersey number.

Drew Brees retired as the all-time leading passer at 80,358 yards in the National Football League before his record was broken by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brees threw 571 touchdowns in 287 NFL games.