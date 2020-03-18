Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
Game Day

Former Saints CB Apple signs with Raiders

BtBoylan

Former Saints CB, Eli Apple, 24, has agreed to join the Las Vegas Raiders after spending the past year and a half in the Big Easy.  The cornerback’s departure from New Orleans is not a surprise as Apple struggled the opposite of Marshon Lattimore for most of the 2019 regular season.  The struggles forced the hand of Head Coach Sean Payton and GM Mickey Loomis into signing CB Janoris Jenkins late in the regular season after his release from the Giants.

The New York Football Giants selected Apple with the 10th pick of the 2016 NFL draft out of Ohio State, but things never panned out for in the “Big Apple”. After a fine and suspension in 2017 season for tweeting from the sideline and for conduct detrimental to the team, the end was near for Apple and his time for the Giants. The Giants traded him to New Orleans on October 23rd 2018 in exchange for a 2019 fourth round pick and a 2020 seventh round pick.

Apple’s play in the secondary, following the trade, solidified the success of a young and talented group of DB’s in New Orleans.  A group that continued to look to grow in 2019. However, for Apple, 2019 was the beginning of a long season of struggles.

Those struggles for Apple in the 2019 regular season came as a surprise to Saints fans after Apple’s outstanding play in his first 10 games as a Saint just a year prior.  For Apple, his performance never turned around leading to his departure and to his third team since the Giants drafted him in 2016.

Apple will face the Saints in 2020 as New Orleans makes a trip to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in the 2020 season. 

Interact with our writers! Leave your thoughts and comments below!

Follow Saints News Network's Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all your Saints coverage through Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Comments (2)
Shawneegirl
Shawneegirl

No glad he’s gone

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Contract Details for Saints Quarterback Drew Brees

The Saints bring back one of the best to ever play at a relative bargain.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

New Orleans Saints Day 2 Free Agency Recap

Saints lock up their Hall of Fame quarterback, but otherwise somewhat quiet on Day 2 of free agency.

Bob Rose

by

BtBoylan

Five failed Saints free agents from the past five years

Before you get too happy about free agency, we look back at five failed free agents the Saints have brought in from the past five offseasons.

John Hendrix

by

Bob Rose

Report: Malcolm Jenkins, Saints close to reunion

The Saints and Malcolm Jenkins appear to be headed for a reunion, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

John Hendrix

by

Bob Rose

NFC South: NFL's Best QB Division (Brees, Brady, Ryan, Bridgewater)

Amid reports that QB Tom Brady intends to sign with Tampa Bay on March 18th, the NFC South will become the best division in the NFL at the quarterback position with Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Matt Ryan, and Teddy Bridgewater.

Brendan Boylan

by

BtBoylan

New Orleans Saints Day 1 Free Agency Recap

The Saints didn't have much activity at the onset of free agency, but kept two important pieces.

Bob Rose

by

John Hendrix

CB Patrick Robinson restructures contract with Saints

Saints CB Patrick Robinson agrees to restructure his 4-year, $20 Million dollar contract signed back in the summer of 2018.

Brendan Boylan

by

BtBoylan

Teddy Bridgewater lured to Panthers by Joe Brady's Offense

Former Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater may have been lured to the Carolina Panthers by his relationship to OC Joe Brady.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan

Teddy Bridgewater finalizing contract with Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are going to land Saints free agent Teddy Bridgewater, and it should be done by Wednesday. It's a 3-year, $60 million deal for him.

John Hendrix

by

BtBoylan

Kiko Alonso agrees to restricted deal to stay with Saints, report says

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Kiko Alonso has agreed to a restricted deal to stay with the New Orleans Saints for 2020, which will help alleviate some cap space.

John Hendrix

by

BtBoylan