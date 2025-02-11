Elite WR Prospect Lands With Saints In Latest Field Yates Mock Draft
The New Orleans Saints need help at receiver, and Field Yates believes they'll use the 2025 NFL Draft to add needed help alongside star Chris Olave.
In his latest mock draft, the ESPN analyst has the Saints using the No. 9 pick to select Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
"As the Saints navigate a tricky rebuild, wide receiver falls among the areas they must address sooner rather than later," Yates wrote. "Chris Olave missed time because of concussions this season, Rashid Shaheed is coming off a knee injury and Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a free agent.
"McMillan is a huge wideout (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) who runs clean routes and has an incredible catch radius to snag balls thrown outside his frame. He was third in receiving this season (1,319 yards) and could be an asset in the red zone."
Improving the offense will be a top priority for the Saints this offseason. Exhibit A: Tuesday's reporting hiring of head coach Kellen Moore.
That said, we still don't know whether Derek Carr will be back as the top quarterback or playing elsewhere. And we still don't know who will serve as Moore's offensive coordinator, although Jon Gruden has been floated as a name to watch.
