Ex-Saints Player, Assistant Coach Steps Down From Wisconsin After Arrest
Jack Del Rio, a former player and assistant coach for the New Orleans Saints, resigned from his role on the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff following his arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The incident occurred last week near the university campus.
According to the Associated Press, "Madison police said Del Rio was arrested early Friday for a first offense OWI after a vehicle hit a stop sign and broke a fence before resting in a yard. Police said Del Rio was walking away from the area and showed signs of impairment when they arrived at 12:35 a.m."
Del Rio, 61, also served as the former head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders before landing at Wisconsin as Luke Fickell's senior adviser.
In New Orleans, he was a tight end from 1985-1986. Del Rio returned to the Saints as an assistant strength coach in 1997. The following season, he was promoted to linebackers coach. The Castro Valley native left to accept a role similar to that of the Baltimore Ravens in 1999.
"I'm grateful to Coach Fickell and the University of Wisconsin for the opportunity to work... I have decided to step away from my position with the team so they can focus all their attention on the remainder of the season," Del Rio said in a statement.