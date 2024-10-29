Source: Fan Favorite RB From the Preseason Back On Saints Practice Squad
Jacob Kibodi is back with the Saints.
In this story:
The Saints are bringing back running back Jacob Kibodi, a source told Saints News Network. The undrafted rookie is being re-signed to the practice squad. Kibodi was released from it at the beginning of October.
Kendre Miller suffered a hamstring injury and only played 10 snaps for the offense on Sunday, and Dennis Allen believes it was the 'other one' that he hurt. The team had waived Jordan Mims on Saturday in a corresponding move to sign Ugo Amadi.
Published