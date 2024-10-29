Saints News Network

Source: Fan Favorite RB From the Preseason Back On Saints Practice Squad

Jacob Kibodi is back with the Saints.

John Hendrix

Aug 20, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Jacob Kibodi (35) rushes away from the tackle of safety J.T. Gray (48) during practice at Yulman Stadium (Tulane). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Aug 20, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Jacob Kibodi (35) rushes away from the tackle of safety J.T. Gray (48) during practice at Yulman Stadium (Tulane). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Saints are bringing back running back Jacob Kibodi, a source told Saints News Network. The undrafted rookie is being re-signed to the practice squad. Kibodi was released from it at the beginning of October.

Kendre Miller suffered a hamstring injury and only played 10 snaps for the offense on Sunday, and Dennis Allen believes it was the 'other one' that he hurt. The team had waived Jordan Mims on Saturday in a corresponding move to sign Ugo Amadi.

Published
John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News