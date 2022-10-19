Final Saints Injury Report | Week 7

The New Orleans Saints released the team's final injury report ahead of their match against the Arizona Cardinals.

Surprisingly, Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton have improved their game status. Dalton most likely will get the start, as New Orleans would like Winston to continue to mend from the fractured vertebrae.

Peat's pectoral injury is another one to watch going forward. The offensive line has done well in run blocking but still struggles to protect against the pass rush. CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) will miss his second-straight game, and WR Jarvis Landry will sit once more with a nagging ankle issue.

Oct 30, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive linemen Andrus Peat (75) and Terron Armstead (72) block Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark (55) in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints won, 25-20. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

OUT

Michael Thomas

Jarvis Landry

Marshon Lattimore

Andrus Peat

Adam Trautman

Cornerback Paulson Adebo is questionable and raises a concern for the Saints' secondary. They will need all hands on deck as they will face Arizona receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Robbie Anderson. Hopkins will return from a six-game suspension, and Anderson is newly off the trade with the Panthers.

Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

QUESTIONABLE

Keith Kirkwood

Paulson Adebo

Calvin Throckmorton

Payton Turner

Read More Saints News