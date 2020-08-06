Saints News Network
Saints News: LS Wood, LB Elliss placed on COVID-19 List (8/6/20)

BtBoylan

The New Orleans Saints placed two players on the COVID-19 list on Thursday. LS Zach Wood and LB Kaden Elliss become the first members of the Black and Gold to land on the reserve list.

Since COVID-19 testing began July 26th, the New Orleans Saints stood as one of few teams yet affected by the virus. That notion changed today as two Saints landed on the COVID-19 list Thursday afternoon per the transaction wire. So far, 102 players across the NFL have found their names on the list. Zach Wood and Kaden Elliss names were listed.   Saints beat reporter, Nick Underhill, shared on Twitter, Wood has decided to stay at home and not with the team at the hotel.

NFL franchises do not disclose the reasoning for a player being moved to the COVID-19 list; however, a player does not have to test positive to be placed on the reserve list. If a team believes a player has been exposed to the virus, they can designate a player Reserve/COVID-19.

Players can return to their respective teams once one of two things occur:

1. 10 days have passed since their initial positive test.

2. 5 days have passed and they received two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton, who tested positive for the virus in March, told Peter King that the team has agreed to rent several floors of the Loews New Orleans Hotel to sequester players before the 2020 NFL season.  The sequester is a voluntary program, and players are not required to report to the hotel.

The Saints completed the first week of testing with no positive cases and will continue to move forward with their voluntary “bubble”. NOLA.com reported 150 to 180 employees, players, and staff will live in the Lowes through the first week in September. The Saints players and staff reported to the hotel on Wednesday.

