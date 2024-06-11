Former New Orleans Saints Safety Reportedly Expected To Sign With The Miami Dolphins
According to Jordan Schultz, former New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye is set to join the Miami Dolphins. Schultz stated on social media that Maye had "received interest from multiple teams." Still, he has opted for Miami because he is impressed with their roster and believes they have the potential to be Super Bowl contenders.
The Saints signed him as a free agent on March 16, 2022, to a three-year, $28.5M deal. New Orleans released Maye in February after two seasons with the football team.
During this season, Maye was suspended for three games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.
The veteran safety started seven games before New Orleans placed him on injured reserve. During his tenure with the Saints, he recorded 17 game starts, 97 tackles, two interceptions, two passes defended, and a sack.