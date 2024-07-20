Former NFC South Star And 2-Time Champ Bids Farewell To The NFL After Nine Seasons
Former Tampa Bay linebacker Shaquil Barrett, 31, announced his retirement on social media after winning two Super Bowl rings in his nine-season NFL career. New Orleans Saints fans will remember him as a nemesis and fierce competitor.
Shaq Barrett's Retirement Announcement
"It's time for me to hang it up," Barrett posted on Instagram. "It's been a great ride, and I appreciate everything that came with it over the years. I'm ready to shift my full focus to my wife and kids and help them realize their dreams. Anyone who caught their dreams before knows the work, time, and consistency required to reach them. I'm ready to start building those skills up in my kids, which will take 100% commitment. I know to some it'll be a surprise, but I've been thinking about this for a while, and the decision has never been clearer than it is now."
Barrett's Career Statistics
During his nine games played with Denver and Tampa Bay against the New Orleans Saints, Barrett totaled 17 solo tackles, five assists, four sacks, and two forced fumbles. During the offseason, he signed with the Miami Dolphins, but chose to call it a career before the start of training camp.
Barrett's impressive career statistics amass 400 tackles, 125 QB hits, 73 tackles for loss, 59 sacks, 22 forced fumbles, and three interceptions in 131 games.