Former Saints CB Marshon Lattimore Expected to Make Commanders Debut In New Orleans

Marshon Lattimore is expected to make his Commanders debut against the Saints in Week 15, according to a Tuesday report.

Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) celebrates his interception return for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Former Saints star cornerback Marshon Lattimore is expected to make his Commanders debut in Week 15 when they play in New Orleans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Washington is currently on their bye week.

Schefter said, "When they get back from their bye, after this week, it sounds like Marshon Lattimore is going to make his Commanders debut in the first game back for Washington."

Schefter said the Commanders recently released Emmanuel Forbes, and that Lattimore is tracking to play just six weeks after Washington acquired him before the trade deadline. New Orleans sent Lattimore and a 5th Round pick in exchange for a 3rd and 4th Round pick while also getting back their original 6th Round pick they sent over to acquire John Ridgeway III.

Obviously, a lot has changed for the Saints since Lattimore was traded away. He should get a nice reception from the Superdome when they play in Week 15 for an early kick.

