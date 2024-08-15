Former Saints LB Manti Te'o Joins NFL Network: Bringing Positivity And Passion For Football
Manti Te'o, the former linebacker for the New Orleans Saints, has taken on a new role with the NFL Network. He aims to leverage his platform to spread positivity and share his love for football.
His transition from the field to the screen is driven by a deep-seated passion for the game and a desire to make a meaningful impact.
A Commitment to Doing Good
Te'o has always been guided by using his position to do good. Reflecting on his upbringing, he shared, "My parents told me ever since I was little, always do things to do good in this world. Always do things to make a positive impact on this world, and I'm not perfect. Yeah. Nobody's perfect. I have my mistakes. Right?"
This commitment to positivity is a driving force behind his decision to join the NFL Network.
Embracing Fantasy Football
Since retiring from professional football, Te'o has embraced fantasy football with great enthusiasm.
The former New Orleans Saints linebacker humorously describes his approach to managing his fantasy team: "Now that I'm retired, I love fantasy football. I'm one of those guys that you see me on the waiver wire. I'm traded guys. I've become the GM that I hated when I played last. You ain't producing, you're out."
This passion for the game, both on and off the field, fuels his new role as a broadcaster on the network.
Impacting Lives Through His Story
Te'o's story has resonated with people worldwide, many of whom have reached out to him to express how his journey has impacted their lives.
"There are so many people that have reached out to me all over the world that said, hey. Listen. Your story really impacted me in a way that you have no idea how much it saved me," he shared. This feedback has instilled in him a sense of responsibility to use his voice for good.
A Platform to Spread Positivity
Joining the NFL Network provides Manti Te'o with a platform to reach a wider audience and spread positivity to fans.
He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, saying, "What a great opportunity that NFL Network has given me to be on camera with, again, my NFL Network family, the Good Morning Football family, where I can be able to add some value and also have value added to me and, you know, grow my family. So I'm just here to spread as much positivity as I can, to bring good energy."
Bringing the 'Aloha Spirit'
Te'o is committed to bringing the "Aloha spirit" to his new role, a concept that embodies warmth, kindness, and a sense of community. He shared a lighthearted moment with a colleague, saying, "I told you, Jamie, I'm going to bring that Aloha spirit I have, yeah. I saw I'm wearing his shirt. I was like, oh, that's kind of like an Aloha shirt, Bro. This is for you. Hey, Bro. I'm a bring mine in tomorrow."
Manti Te'o's journey from the NFL gridiron to the NFL Network is marked by his unwavering dedication to football and his commitment to using his platform to inspire and uplift others.
As he embarks on this new chapter, Te'o demonstrates that his influence extends beyond the football field.