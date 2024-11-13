Former Saints Special Teams Coach Leaves Broncos
Former New Orleans Saints special teams coach Mike Westhoff stepped down as assistant head coach with the Denver Broncos due to a "potential health issue," NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Westhoff New Orleans in 2018 and was replaced by current interim head coach Darren Rizzi as the special teams coordinator.
Westhoff, 76, underwent testing and had an MRI conducted due to vision problems. After consulting with the Broncos organization, medical professionals, and head coach Sean Payton, he left his position to return home to Florida.
"It's not easy to make this decision, but this was a wake-up call that I needed to put my health first," Westhoff said in a statement to the NFL Network . "This team is very much headed in the right direction with a strong foundation and a winning culture. I'm grateful to Sean for giving me the opportunity to contribute to a first-class organization, and wish the Broncos the very best."
Former New Orleans head coach Sean Payton hired Westhoff in 2017 to supervise the special teams coaching staff. He spent two seasons with the Saints. He considered the "NOLA NO CALL" as the "toughest loss of his long career" and was "devastated" on the Mike Francesa radio show on WFAN.
In 2018, Sean Payton appointed Darren Rizzi as the special teams coordinator, replacing Westhoff.
His career spanned from the collegiate to professional ranks since becoming a graduate assistant with Indiana in 1974. His first NFL job was with the Indianapolis Colts in 1982, when he served as the offensive line, tight ends, and special teams coach.
Westhoff joined the Dolphins (1986-2000) and New York Jets (2001-2012) as special teams coach before landing in New Orleans in 2017. He accepted the assistant head coach position with the Broncos on Feb. 25, 2023.