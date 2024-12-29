Former Saints Fan Favorite Gardner-Johnson Records First Pick-Six vs. Cowboys
Former New Orleans Saints fan-favorite CJ Gardner-Johnson scores a pick-six against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter of their Week 17 contest.
Gardner-Johnson returned the Cooper Rush intercepted pass 69 yards to score the first points for the Eagles without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia leads 7-0.
New Orleans and Gardner-Johnson were headed for a contract dispute in 2022. SNN's Bob Rose wrote: "Gardner-Johnson was entering the last year of his rookie contract and reportedly wanted a new deal before the start of the season. Rapoport reports that the Saints were looking to deal Gardner-Johnson once contract talks had broken down."
Philadelphia traded for Gardner-Johnson, acquiring the defensive back and New Orleans' 2025 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick and one of their two sixth-round picks in 2024.
New Orleans selected Gardner-Johnson out of the University of Florida as the 105th overall draft selection in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
In six NFL seasons with the Saints, Lions, and Eagles, Gardner-Johnson has 73 game appearances, 17 interceptions, 50 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, 4 sacks, 14 QB hits, and 303 tackles.