Free Agents available at positions of need for the Saints

The New Orleans Saints seem locked and loaded for a championship run in 2020. The Saints have one of the NFL's deepest and most talented rosters, with at least one star and depth at every position. Head coach Sean Payton has zero hesitation at pulling the trigger on an available player who he thinks could improve his team regardless of salary cap room. The Saints have approximately $8.88 million dollars of salary cap space but could create more if the right players became available. There are several talented free agents still surprisingly available. Here are some players still available at a few of the areas of potential need for New Orleans.

WIDE RECEIVER

Nov 17, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp (24) makes a diving tackle on Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) during the first quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Gabriel (29 - Bears)

Jermaine Kearse (30 -Lions)

Paul Richardson (28 - Redskins)

Demaryius Thomas (32 - Jets)

New Orleans filled an enormous need when they signed veteran free agent wideout Emmanuel Sanders. While Sanders will provide a lethal 1-2 punch alongside All-Pro Michael Thomas, the team has little depth behind them. Tre'Quan Smith and Austin Carr haven't progressed like the team has hoped to this point, while 2nd year players Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Emmanuel Butler along with undrafted rookies Juwan Johnson and Marquez Callaway are unproven.

Thomas doesn't have the downfield speed he once did but is still physical and effective on short and intermediate routes. Gabriel is a good complimentary threat familiar with the division from his time with the Falcons. Richardson can still take the top off a defense while Kearse is more capable on the underneath routes.

DEFENSIVE END/EDGE

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) chases Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) in the first half during a game on Dec. 1, 2019 in Glendale, Ariz. Los Angeles Rams Vs Arizona Cardinals 2019 USA TODAY

Ezekiel Ansah (31 - Seahawks)

Jadeveon Clowney (27 - Seahawks)

Markus Golden (29 - Giants)

Everson Griffen (32 - Vikings)

Wes Horton (30 - Panthers)

Clay Matthews (34 - Rams)

Jabaal Sheard (31 - Colts)

The Saints have a disruptive duo on the edge with All-Pro Cameron Jordan and the still developing Marcus Davenport along with reliable vets in Trey Hendrickson and Mario Edwards Jr. Davenport has struggled with injuries however, and even though the team is excited about the potential of second year Carl Granderson, the team could not generate a consistent edge pressure from Davenport's spot when he's been out of the lineup.

Clowney, one of the league's better edge defenders, has been linked to the Saints but he is still seeking a high salary. Griffen, Golden, Sheard, and Ansah are outstanding edge rushers who can still wreck an opposing offense. Matthews is on the backside of a terrific career but can still be a disruptive pass rusher on limited snaps. He had 8 sacks and 28 pressures while playing in just 56% of the defensive plays for the Rams last year.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) is protected by offensive guard Quenton Nelson (56) as he blocks Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (99) in the second half of their game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. The Colts defeated the Jaguars 29-26. Indianapolis Colts Play The Jacksonville Jaguars

Marcell Dareus (30 - Jaguars)

Corey Liuget (30 - Bills)

Sylvester Williams (31 - Chargers)

The Saints have a strong interior rotation of Malcom Brown, Sheldon Rankins, David Onyemata, and Shy Tuttle but Rankins has had his season end in each of the last two years because of leg injuries. Williams had a strong preseason with New Orleans last summer before being among the last cuts at this deep position. Dareus is a big-bodied disruptor coming off a leg injury of his own, and Liuget is on the downside of his career but still capable of giving a team some solid football inside on limited snaps.

LINEBACKER

Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19) runs the ball as New York Giants outside linebacker Alec Ogletree (47) defends during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Barron (30 - Steelers)

Nigel Bradham (31 - Eagles)

Preston Brown (27 - Jaguars)

Corey Nelson (28 - Broncos)

Alec Ogletree (28 - Giants)

Manti Te'o (29 - Saints)

New Orleans starters Alex Anzalone and Kiko Alonso are outstanding players but injury-prone, creating durability questions around All-Pro stud Demario Davis. Te'o knows the New Orleans defense well as a former starter and is a solid run defender. Ogletree, Brown, and Nelson are accomplished run defenders while the athletic Barron is better in pass coverage. Bradham is still a top quality starter capable of staying on the field in all situations.

CORNERBACK

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (27) tackles New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) in the third quarter of a Week 10 NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Vs New Orleans Saints Nov 11

Morris Claiborne (30 - Chiefs)

Darqueze Dennard (28 - Bengals)

Dre Kirkpatrick (30 - Bengals)

Logan Ryan (29 - Titans)

Kayvon Webster (29 - Redskins)

The Saints have a terrific starting tandem at this position with Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins but questionable depth. Veterans P.J. Williams and Patrick Robinson are frequently targeted by opponents with success, while undrafted rookies Keith Washington, Tino Ellis, and former XFL star Deatrick Nichols are unproven. Webster had a solid training camp with the Saints in 2019, while Ryan is a proven veteran. Dennard, Kirkpatrick, and Claiborne are former number 1 draft picks with proven pedigrees.

Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton shakes hands with players before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick Hingle-USA TODAY S

Sean Payton always has his eye on personnel throughout the league and has no hesitation to pull the trigger on a move he believes will improve his team. I expect New Orleans to add another veteran or two at some point during the preseason. With several talented players still on the market, any number of them could bolster an already deep team in their chase for another title.