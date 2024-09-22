Saints News Network

Game Day Alert: Which Saints Are Sitting Out This Week?

Taysom Hill headlines the list of Saints inactive players for Week 3's matchup against the Eagles.

John Hendrix

Oct 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Adam Trautman (82) against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Adam Trautman (82) against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
NEW ORLEANS -- The Week 3 inactive list is out for the Saints. Two players were ruled out of action ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Eagles, as New Orleans looks to move to 3-0 for the first time since 2013. Given one of their biggest inactive players, that might prove to be a little trickier on Sunday. Here's the list for Week 3.

Saints Inactives List - Week 3

Not having Taysom Hill in the lineup will be a big loss for the Saints.
Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) looks on against the Carolina Panthers during the pregame at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
  • Taysom Hill (chest)
  • Bub Means
  • A.T. Perry (illness)
  • Spencer Rattler (designated emergency third quarterback)
  • Khalen Saunders (calf)
  • D'Marco Jackson (calf)

The Saints downgraded Hill on Saturday and then declared him out before the inactive list hit. New Orleans elevated Isaiah Stalbird from the practice squad for the second straight week. Rookies Dallin Holker and Jaylan Ford will make their debut. Landon Young (foot) was also questionable coming in and was not practicing, so he'll at least be available.

