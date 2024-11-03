How Dennis Allen Addressed The Seven-Game Losing Streak
Dennis Allen discussed the challenges the New Orleans Saints faced in the recent 23-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The defeat marked a 7-game skid for the Saints, their first since the 1999 season.
"Coming out on the negative end is quite challenging," Allen said in his opening post-game interview. "I thought we had some guys that stepped up, in particular in the secondary, and did some good things. I thought, overall, I played a solid game. There were some good things we did. We ran the ball exceptionally well. We had two opportunities early on in the game to score touchdowns downs there in the red zone, we weren't able to do that. And I think really that became the difference in the game."
Allen called Derek Carr's return to action, "a little rusty." He completed 18-of-31 passes for 236 yards and one touchdown.
Carr took a six-yard sack on the final drive for New Orleans. On 2nd and 16, Alvin Kamara caught a pass for 12 yards, resulting in a 4th and 4. OC Klint Kubiak called a fade pass to wide receiver Cedrick Wilson down the left sideline, which the Panthers' defensive back Jackson defended well.
Alvin Kamara had a tremendous effort wasted as he rushed 29 times for 155 yards and caught six receptions for 60 yards.
Substitution errors, poor tackling, and execution problems highlighted missed opportunities in the red zone. Carolina was more efficient by scoring 100% in two trips inside the red zone compared to New Orleans at 50% on four visits.
The Saints struggled with third-down efficiency, converting 5 of 15 attempts for 33%. They also completed 2 of 3 fourth-down tries for 66.7%.
Allowing the Panthers to have a 9-play, 86-yard drive and a game-sealing 4-play, 64-yard drive in the second half damaged New Orleans' quest to get a win after six losses.
Chris Olave's first-quarter injury may have mentally affected the team's performance. "Losing Chris early on in the game, I think was hard on us. But, and I think sometimes trying to get yourself emotionally back from things like that when you see a guy that you know going down the second time in the season, I think it's kind of difficult to come back from that. But we had our opportunities."
Regarding his job, Allen isn't focused on a possible coaching change. " Well, I just we got to do better... So we'll evaluate where we are, and we'll make changes based on what we think are."
The New Orleans Saints (2-7) will host the red-hot Atlanta Falcons (6-3) in an NFC South showdown at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Nov. 10. Kick-off is set for noon in the rivalry game.