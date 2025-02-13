Saints News Network

How Kellen Moore Handled Questions About Derek Carr's Saints Future

Will Carr stay in New Orleans?

Dakota Randall

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) scrambles during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Saints have their new head coach, but what's the deal at quarterback.

On Thursday, New Orleans officially introduced Kellen Moore as its next head coach. When pressed on whether Carr will be the Saints' franchise quarterback moving forward, Moore didn't commit either way, opting instead to praise the veteran signal-caller.

“Derek’s a tremendous quarterback in this league," Moore said. " ... He’s a starter in this league. He’s a premier player in this league. ... Really excited to team up with him and go through this process.”

Carr, who has two years left on his contract, will carry salary cap hits of $51.5 million and $61.5 million in 2025 and 2026, respectively. That would be a tough financial pill to swallow for a franchise that entered the offseason a league-worst $54 million over the cap.

Cutting Carr with a post-June 1 designation would result in a $21.5 million dead-cap charge but $30 million in cap savings, good for $8.5 million in net savings.

Carr, 33, was limited to just 10 games last season due to injuries. He completed 67.7% of his passes for 2,145 yards and 15 TDs along with five interceptions.

The Saints own the No. 9 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

