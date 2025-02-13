Ian Rapoport Names Top Candidate For Saints' OC Job Under Kellen Moore
The New Orleans Saints might put the Philadelphia Eagles through an offensive brain drain.
With Kellen Moore officially installed as head coach, the Saints can begin working on filling out his staff. Los Angeles Rams assistant Brandon Staley has been widely reported as the favorite for the defensive coordinator opening, but the offensive coordinator vacancy is tougher to get a read on.
During a Wednesday TV segment, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reinforced Staley as the frontrunner for the DC job before seemingly naming Eagles assistant Doug Nussmeier as a candidate for the OC role.
"He's gonna have a good staff," Rapoport said of Moore. "Brandon Staley, believed the favorite to be his defensive coordinator. And Kellen's gonna be running the offense, potentially, with Doug Nussmeier, who was his quarterbacks coach in Philly."
Nussmeier, 54, has coached in various collegiate and professional roles since 2001. He worked for the Dallas Cowboys from 2018 through 2022 before spending 2023 with the Los Angeles Chargers and last season with the Eagles.
Eagles associate head coach and pass-game coordinator Kevin Patullo reportedly also is a candidate. Moore could hire one as the offensive coordinator and the other for a different role.
Jon Gruden also has been floated as an option, but there's no reason to believe he's a serious candidate.
