Jack Del Rio: Former Saints Player And Assistant Coach Becomes Head Coach Of European League Team
Jack Del Rio, a former player and assistant coach for the New Orleans Saints, has agreed to become the new head coach of the Paris Musketeers of the European League of Football (ELF).
In New Orleans, he was a tight end from 1985-1986. Del Rio returned to the Saints as an assistant strength coach in 1997. The following season, he was promoted to linebackers coach. The Castro Valley native left to accept a role similar to that of the Baltimore Ravens in 1999.
He also served as the former head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders before landing at Wisconsin as Luke Fickell's senior adviser.
Del Rio, 61, resigned from his role on the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff following his arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The incident occurred last week near the university campus.
PARIS MUSKETEERS OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT
The Paris Musketeers, the only French team in the European League of Football (ELF), are thrilled to announce that NFL legend and renowned American Football strategist Jack Del Rio has been named as the second head coach in franchise history.
Del Rio, a seasoned coach with more than 30 years of experience in the NFL, brings a wealth of knowledge, leadership, and championship-caliber experience to the Musketeers' sideline.
His distinguished career includes head coaching tenures with the Jacksonville Jaguars (9 years), Oakland Raiders (4 years), and defensive coordinator stints with both the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders, where he earned respect for his defensive expertise, strong leadership, and ability to develop top-tier talent. He also earned a Super Bowl Ring as the linebackers coach with Ray Lewis and the Baltimore Ravens in 1999.
"I'm looking forward to working with this group of men," said Del Rio. "We will teach, develop, and compete."
Del Rio first came to fame as an All-American Linebacker at USC, where he was drafted in the third round by the New Orleans Saints in the 1985 NFL Draft. He played in the NFL for a decade, including stints in Kansas City, Dallas, and Minnesota.
While with the Vikings, Del Rio led the team in tackles for three consecutive years and was named to the 1995 Pro Bowl.
Del Rio's impressive NFL coaching career includes multiple playoff appearances and a reputation for building elite defenses. He won 68 regular season games with the Jaguars, and in 2016, led the Oakland Raiders to a 12-4 season and a playoff appearance for the frrst time in fourteen years. As the Musketeers continue to establish themselves as one of Europe's premier franchises, Del Rio's experience will be invaluable in guiding the team toward success.
"We are incredibly excited to welcome Coach Del Rio to Paris," said Musketeers CEO, John McKeon. "His commitment to excellence and his passion for teaching the game will build upon the tone and culture that was set by our first coach, Marc Mattioli. We couldn't be more excited to welcome him to the Musketeers family and continue building our winning tradition."
The Musketeers open the season on May 17th in Paris against the two-time defending champions, the Rhein Fire.
ICYMI: Saints Coach Darren Rizzi: New Potential Landing Spot Emerges
Darren Rizzi finished the 2024-25 season as the interim coach for the New Orleans Saints. When Dennis Allen was fired after a 2-7 start, Rizzi was promoted from special teams coordinator to the top spot.
The Saints won their first two games and three of their first four under Rizzi. Ultimately, Rizzi's record was 3-5 down the stretch as the Saints finished with a 5-12 record. However, Rizzi is the only one of five interim coaches in franchise history to win more than one game at the helm.
Rizzi, 54, is now one of several candidates up for the head coaching vacancy for the Saints. He is one of nine that New Orleans has either interviewed or are expected to speak to for the open job.
It's also highly possible that Rizzi ends up with another franchise next season. He's already interviewed with the New York Jets for their open head coaching spot. Rizzi could also land with a very familiar face next season.
