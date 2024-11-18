Jahri Evans Was The Epitome Of Excellence For The Saints, NFL
Owner Gayle Benson and the New Orleans Saints organization enshrined one of the franchise's greatest legendary figures - Jahri Evans. No one played the guard position better for the New Orleans Saints. Ever.
His manner of play was the antithesis of his off-field demeanor. Evans and his teammate Carl Nicks were a guard duo that has not been duplicated since their days in New Orleans.
Drew Brees called Evans the "cornerstone" of the New Orleans Saints offensive line. He protected the quarterback, opened holes for his running backs, and became the epitome of excellence at the guard position from 2006-2016.
Just a small college product out of Bloomsberg, New Orleans selected him as the 108th overall selection in the fourth round of the Saints' legendary 2006 NFL Draft class.
Today, the Saints benefit from his experience while we watch the first-round picks Trevor Penning and Taliese Fuaga, their maturation and development into solid offensive linemen in the NFL.
Drew Brees, Jermon Bushrod, Jon Stinchcomb, and Carl Nicks were some of Evans' former teammates at Caesars Superdome as he entered the team's Ring of Honor.
The Philadelphia native established himself as a great player. Hopefully, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will soon recognize him as one of the greatest of all time.
We shall see.