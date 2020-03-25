Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
Game Day

Jake Fromm: NFL Draft Steal for Saints

Bob Rose

The NFL landscape is littered with successful quarterbacks who were not selected in the first round of the NFL draft. Former New England Patriots great Tom Brady is the most famous example, forging his way to a Hall of Fame career after entering the league as a sixth round afterthought. Nick Foles became a playoff hero and Super Bowl MVP despite being a 3rd round pick. Drew Lock and Garner Minshew flashed glimpses of a bright NFL future in rookie seasons as 2nd and 6th round choices. Former 4th round pick Dak Prescott is about to be one of the league’s highest paid quarterbacks with the Dallas Cowboys, while Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins, and Andy Dalton have had successful careers as later round picks.

The New Orleans Saints own great Drew Brees entered the NFL as a 2nd round choice, 32nd overall, by the San Diego Chargers in the 2001 draft. With Brees now 41-Yrs old, speculation continues to surround the team about their succession plan once Brees retires. Some mock drafts have linked the Saints to quarterbacks Jordan Love or Washington’s Jacob Eason with the 24th overall pick. A developmental and athletic prospect like Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts is also a possibility that could slip into the second or third round of next month’s draft.

Nineteen years ago, Purdue’s Drew Brees fell out of the first round because of a perceived lack of arm strength and his slight stature. It was a mistake that the rest of the NFL has regretted for the last two decades. The Saints could very well find Brees’ successor without having to spend a first-round pick, and one that shares similar attributes.

Jake Fromm, University of Georgia

USATSI_13862439
Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws a touchdown against the Baylor Bears during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Fromm took control of the Georgia offense as a freshman, replacing injured starter Jacob Eason and playing well enough to force Eason to transfer to Washington. Fromm led the Bulldogs to the National Championship game in his first year, winning SEC Freshman of the Year. He consistently played well in big games throughout his Georgia career and performed well against some of the top programs in the country. He was 36-7 in his three years as starter, completing 63.3% of his passes while throwing 78 touchdowns and just 18 interceptions.

Fromm exhibits a good grasp of the game and his offensive system. He sees the whole field well and reads defenses like a seasoned pro. Fromm has good pocket presence and progresses through his reads calmly against pressure. He has a good placement and anticipation on his throws and is a gutty scrambler when necessary. Fromm’s mechanics are sound, which makes up for his lack of arm strength. He takes care of the ball well and avoids critical turnovers.

University of Georgia QB Jack Fromm is NFL Draft prospect for the New Orleans Saints
Nov 23, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) passes the football against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What will probably drop Jake Fromm into the second or third round are his physical measurables. He doesn’t have a powerful arm and isn’t consistent with deep ball accuracy. Fromm is on the smaller side for a quarterback at 6’2 219-Lbs (Brees is 6’0, 209) and isn’t particularly mobile. Fromm’s accuracy, ability to break down defenses, and his anticipation of routes has made him successful more than his physical attributes. Things that could make him a steal in the upcoming draft.

Nineteen years ago, 30 NFL teams made the mistake of passing on Drew Brees in the draft because of perceived physical shortcomings. Five years later, most of those teams made the same mistake when only the Saints and Miami Dolphins showed interest in Brees as a free agent. Comparing Jake Fromm to a first-ballot Hall of Famer like Brees is a stretch. But New Orleans would be wise to snatch Fromm off the draft board if he’s available in the third round or even consider moving into the second round. Doing so could net them a quarterback with the ideal skill-set for their offense, and the long-awaited successor to their legendary quarterback. 

#jakefromm #fromm #neworleanssaints #saints #nfl #nfldraft #nflprospect

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Signing free agent WR Emmanuel Sanders will change Saints draft strategy

When New Orleans signed free-agent WR Emmanuel Sanders, this acquisition opened the door for Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis to consider selecting a quarterback in the first-round of the NFL Draft.

Bob Rose

by

SaintsNews

Three Backup QB Options for Saints

Following the departure of Teddy Bridgewater the New Orleans Saints have a void to fill at backup. Saints News Network analyzes three possible fits for the 2020 season.

BtBoylan

by

Fontan

Brees and Saints remain favorites despite Brady's arrival to the NFC South

The rivalries within the NFC South have always been likened to college football in the south, where the traditions between teams and fans are bitter, tense, and epic. The 2020 NFC South will not be any different. The new faces entering the NFC South will keep these traditions alive and kicking, but new twists.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Scotto

New Orleans Saints grant extensions to Season Ticket Holders

The New Orleans Saints season ticket holder have been granted an extension by the organization due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Dr.C

by

VeeMo

Emmanuel Sanders couldn't pass up opportunity the Saints presented

Emmanuel Sanders spoke very highly of Drew Brees, Sean Payton, and how he plans to do whatever it takes to help the Saints reach their ultimate goal.

John Hendrix

by

Footballfan55

Saints Reach New Deal with Janoris Jenkins

New Orleans adds two years onto the contract of one of their best defenders. Save cap space in the process.

Bob Rose

Jenkins' restructured contract strengthens Saints' Defensive Backs in 2020

New Orleans Saints restructured CB Janoris Jenkins' contract to help solidify the team's defensive backfield in 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Bob Rose

Saints sign XFL's INT Leader, DB Deatrick Nichols

The New Orleans Saints bolster their young defensive backfield by signing the XFL's leader in interceptions, Deatrick Nichols.

BtBoylan

by

Footballfan55

Saints Re-sign Safety D.J. Swearinger

New Orleans bolsters secondary depth with veteran re-signing

Bob Rose

by

emacuptwn3$

Noah Spence re-joined Saints because of their culture

It's no mystery why the Saints are doing a good job retaining some of their own, as Noah Spence explains he chose to re-sign because of their culture impact after just one month of being on the team.

John Hendrix