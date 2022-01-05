WATCH: 'Epic Progress!' - Jameis Winston Rehab Workout

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston posted a video of his rehab workout on his lateral movement with sports physical therapist Kevin Wilk.

Winston reflected on his workout sharing, "EPIC PROGRESS" and "GOD IS GREAT!"

New Orleans has been without their starting quarterback since he went down in Week 8 after Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White horse-collar tackled Winston. The tackle caused an ACL tear and MCL damage in Jameis' left knee. The NFL fined white for the illegal takedown.

The Saints will be on the road for their regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 3:25 PM CT. The Saints will gain a 2022 NFC Wild Card berth if New Orleans wins and San Francisco loses to Los Angeles on Sunday.

