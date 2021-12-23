Watch: Jameis Winston's Knee Rehab Workouts

Watch: Saints Quarterback Jameis Winston's 'Rocker Board' Knee Rehab Workouts
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is making progress rehabilitating his injured knee. Winston had "balance training on a rocker board with perturbations," posted Kevin Wilk.
Winston has been working with sports physical therapist Kevin Wilk. Wilk is the associate clinical director of Champion Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama. Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees was a patient of Wilk.
Jameis Winston tore his ACL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a horse-collar tackle by linebacker Devin White on Oct. 31 in New Orleans. New Orleans backup quarterback Trevor Siemian finished the game for Winston and led the Saints to a 36-27 victory.
Winston was 4-2 as a starter for New Orleans before the injury.
In 2021, Jameis Winston completed 95/161 passes for 1170 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. The former Heisman Trophy winner is 61.2% on passing attempts for 20,982 yards, 135 touchdowns, and 91 interceptions in his NFL career with Tampa Bay and New Orleans.
