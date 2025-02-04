Joe Milton To Saints? Patriots' Reported Trade Interest Creates Opportunity
The New Orleans Saints might be looking for quarterback help this offseason. Could the signal-caller with the strongest arm in the league be an option?
The Saints face uncertainty at the NFL's most important position with Derek Carr set to carry an untenable $51.5 million cap hit. If Carr holds firm on his reluctance to take a pay cut, New Orleans could move on from the veteran and focus on sophomore Spencer Rattler.
However, Rattler hardly showed franchise QB material in his limited opportunities last season. The fifth-round pick completed just 57% of his passes for 1,317 yards and four touchdowns along with five interceptions while going 0-6 as a starter.
Even if the Saints enter the summer with Carr and Rattler on the roster, they'd be wise to add another QB to the mix. Enter: Joe Milton III.
Milton, a sixth-round pick in 2024, entered the NFL with jaw-dropping arm strength but mind-numbing inaccuracy and decision making. But the Tennessee product made remarkable improvement over his first season with the New England Patriots, punctuated by an excellent performance in the season finale.
Replacing rookie Drake Maye after just one series, Milton essentially made his first NFL start. And he capitalized on the opportunity, completing 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and one TD while rushing for another score and committing zero turnovers in a win over the Bills. Sure, Buffalo barely played its starters, but Milton's performance was nonetheless impressive.
Many assumed the strong debut locked Milton in as New England's top backup in 2025. But the Patriots actually might explore trading the talented quarterback, according to Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal.
“I thought the Patriots would hold off on entertaining a trade of Joe Milton, who was drafted in the sixth round (193rd overall) last year, for at least another season, but there’s increasing belief around the NFL that the Patriots are at least contemplating a trade of Milton this offseason,” Bedard wrote last week. “Again, I’m not saying he’s on the block right now, but the Patriots will likely consider it when everything settles with the front office and coaching staff.”
The Saints absolutely should consider trading for Milton even if it costs them as much as a third-round pick.
You must take as many swings as possible when you're in no-man's land at quarterback. And although Milton's warts are undeniable, his potential is immense, and he's already shown a willingness to accept hard coaching.
Of course, any pursuit of a Milton trade would hinge on how the Saints' next head coach -- who reportedly will be Kellen Moore -- feels about the 24-year-old project. But there would be little downside to such a move, which would give the Saints a low-risk shot at finding their quarterback of the future.
