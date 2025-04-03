Saints News Network

Joe Milton Traded: Should Saints Have Topped What Cowboys Gave Patriots?

The sophomore quarterback is on the move

Nov 17, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III (19) leaves the field after game against the Los Angeles Rams at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III (19) leaves the field after game against the Los Angeles Rams at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Saints-Joe Milton III speculation can be put to bed.

The Patriots traded Milton to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday in a deal involving draft picks, according to multiple reports. New England selected Milton with the 193rd overall pick (Round 6) in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here are the full details, via ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Patriots get: 2025 fifth-round pick (174)
Cowboys get: Joe Milton III, 2025 seventh-round pick

There wasn't any concrete reporting tying New Orleans to Milton, other than the Saints being named as possible trade candidates in a piece published by The Boston Globe. We also floated an admittedly wild trade idea involving Milton and Chris Olave.

Obviously, the price Dallas paid wouldn't have been tough to beat. The Saints could've had Milton if they wanted him, but they clearly weren't interested.

Nevertheless, the Saints must plan for the future at quarterback with Derek Carr not guaranteed any money in 2026. They could use the No. 9 pick in the draft on a top prospect, or kick the can to Round 2. Either way, New Orleans must leave the draft with another young quarterback.

The 2025 NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 24.

