Kamara: Saints won a "Dirty, Dirty, Dirty Game"

Saints running back Alvin Kamara shared a few thoughts with media after the team's 30-27 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Credit: New Orleans Saints

ALVIN KAMARA - Grimy and Dirty Game

Saints had difficulty fining their rhythm against the Chargers most of the game. Alvin Kamara acknowledges the fact New Orleans must be better and start games faster. "We must get going faster, get in a rhythm faster. Just be efficient within the plays we want to call," said Kamara.

New Orleans could not establish its running game on a vulnerable defensive who allowed over 100 yards per game this season. But the Saints found a way to win a "grimy game," said Kamara. Grimy, but not in the sense of "dirty play" by the Chargers or poor officiating. It was more a reflection on how the Saints won. Their win was not a pretty one. Nevertheless, it was a win.

Earlier in his presser, Alvin said it was a "grimy" game. He echoed his sentiments and said, "There's no game we're going into like," oh yeah, this is an easy win." We're going to a game like we're trying to get the desired outcome, which is a win."

Kamara continued, "it is a different flavor, every game, and tonight was just it was a dirty, dirty, dirty game. We had to claw and scratch to come out on top."

Fortunately for the Saints, they won in what is now a highly competitive NFC South. New Orleans, Tampa Bay, and the Panthers are all 3-2. The Saints sit on top with there one division win over the Bucs.

Kamara may not have had a multitude of big plays this evening. Yet, no other play in the game may not have been more significant for the Saints than his 28-yard reception while juggling the football over the Chargers defender. He maintained control, stayed in-bounds, and gave New Orleans a first down at the 15-yard line. His catch setup Taysom Hill's game-tying touchdown three plays later.

He gave credit to his offseason trainer, Shariff "Dr. Reef" Tabbah, to develop a workout drill that prepared him this summer. Kamara's videos having incredible sessions helped him make difficult plays like the one he made on Monday night. I had an opportunity to interview Tabbah on the Bayou Blitz in the summer. Dr. Reef shared how his workouts were designed to strengthen Kamara's core muscles, coordination, and agility. Monday's game was proof they worked.

Kamara finished the evening with 11 carries for 45 yards, 8 receptions for 74 yards, and a 31 yard kickoff return in overtime.