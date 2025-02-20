Saints News Network

Kellen Moore Makes First Coordinator Hire Since Becoming Saints Head Coach

One down, two to go

Dakota Randall

Jul 25, 2013; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano during training camp at One Buccaneer Place. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Jul 25, 2013; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano during training camp at One Buccaneer Place. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kellen Moore still hasn't made his two most important staff hirings, but one big hiring reportedly is out of the way.

On Wednesday, the Saints head coach promoted Phil Galiano to lead special teams coordinator, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. Galiano spent the last six seasons as New Orleans' assistant special teams coordinator under lead Darren Rizzi, who recently was hired by the Denver Broncos.

The 47-year-old Galiano has coached in various collegiate and professional roles since 2000. All of his NFL experience is on special teams.

The Saints' offensive and defensive coordinator vacancies weren't filled as of late Thursday morning.

Kevin Patullo, a rumored candidate, is off the board after being promoted to offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles. Moore's quarterbacks coach in Philly, Doug Nussmeier, reportedly is the favorite to land the OC job in New Orleans.

As for the defensive coordinator opening, all signs point toward Los Angeles Rams assistant Brandon Staley getting the job. Staley and Moore worked together in 2023 when the former was head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers and the latter served as offensive coordinator.

More NFL: New Mock Draft Has Saints Making Surprising Choice With No. 7 Pick

Published
Dakota Randall
DAKOTA RANDALL

Dakota has a decade of experience covering a variety of sports, including a four-year stint as a New England Patriots beat reporter. He also is passionate about covering baseball, especially the Red Sox, and finding creative ways to weave in his interests from across the pop-culture spectrum. For all business/marketing inquiries please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News