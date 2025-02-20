Kellen Moore Makes First Coordinator Hire Since Becoming Saints Head Coach
Kellen Moore still hasn't made his two most important staff hirings, but one big hiring reportedly is out of the way.
On Wednesday, the Saints head coach promoted Phil Galiano to lead special teams coordinator, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. Galiano spent the last six seasons as New Orleans' assistant special teams coordinator under lead Darren Rizzi, who recently was hired by the Denver Broncos.
The 47-year-old Galiano has coached in various collegiate and professional roles since 2000. All of his NFL experience is on special teams.
The Saints' offensive and defensive coordinator vacancies weren't filled as of late Thursday morning.
Kevin Patullo, a rumored candidate, is off the board after being promoted to offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles. Moore's quarterbacks coach in Philly, Doug Nussmeier, reportedly is the favorite to land the OC job in New Orleans.
As for the defensive coordinator opening, all signs point toward Los Angeles Rams assistant Brandon Staley getting the job. Staley and Moore worked together in 2023 when the former was head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers and the latter served as offensive coordinator.
