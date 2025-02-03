Kellen Moore Reportedly Already Recruiting Future Saints Assistant Coaches
Kellen Moore isn't officially head coach of the New Orleans Saints -- but he's acting like it.
Multiple reports indicate Moore, currently offensive coordinator of the Eagles, is the favorite to fill New Orleans' head coaching vacancy. The Saints will interview Moore again after Philadelphia faces the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, and hiring could take place soon thereafter.
In fact, Moore reportedly already is recruiting potential assistants to round out his coaching staff.
"Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is the favorite to land the Saints head coaching job, to the point where people with the Eagles are bracing to lose him," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote over the weekend. "Moore is putting together ideas for staffing and other New Orleans candidates have essentially been put on ice. But I'm told Moore wants to get through the Super Bowl game-planning before making any determinations."
Matthew Parras of the Times-Picayune reported something similar last Friday.
"League sources told the Times-Picayune that Moore remains the top candidate for the Saints and has been in contact with potential members of his staff," Parras wrote.
Things obviously can change at any moment (Exhibit A: Liam Coen). However, at this point, it seems like just a matter of time before Moore is named head coach of the Saints.
