Kellen Moore Reportedly Hires Ex-Cowboys Assistant As Saints TEs Coach
The New Orleans Saints reportedly have a new tight ends coach.
On Thursday, NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported the Saints hired former Cowboys assistant Chase Haslett for the role. The move represented the first staff hiring since Kellen Moore officially took over as head coach.
Moore and Haslett worked together in Dallas from 2020-2022 when Haslett was an offensive quality control coach. He was promoted to assistant tight ends coach in 2023 before working as a pass-game coordinator in 2024.
Haslett's name should be familiar to Saints fans. His father, Jim Haslett, was the franchise's head coach from 2000 through 2005.
Moore still hadn't filled his three coordinator vacancies at the time of this writing. However, Los Angeles Rams assistant Brandon Staley was widely reported as the favorite for the defensive coordinator job, while Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier was generating buzz as a leading candidate for the offensive coordinator role.
Moore and the Saints have much work to do this offseason, including deciding on the future of franchise quarterback Derek Carr. The Saints also own the ninth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, potentially putting them in range to target a top QB prospect.
