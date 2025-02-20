Saints News Network

Kellen Moore Reportedly Hires Ex-Eagles Staffer For Similar Role With Saints

New Orleans has added another coach to Moore's staff

May 27, 2015; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions strength coach Ted Rath during OTA at Detroit Lions Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-Imagn Images
Kellen Moore reportedly made another addition to his New Orleans Saints staff.

The Saints recently hired Ted Rath as their new director of sports science, according to multiple reports. NFL Media's Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news of Rath's hiring.

Rath broke into the NFL as a Detroit Lions assistant strength and conditioning coach, a role he held from 2009 through 2015 before leaving for the same job with the Miami Dolphins in 2016. Moore played for the Lions from 2012 through 2014, so he's familiar with Rath's work.

Rath worked in multiple roles with the Los Angeles Rams from 2017 through 2019 before joining the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 as director of sports performance. Rath held the job through the 2023 season but left the Eagles before Moore was hired as offensive coordinator for the 2024 campaign.

After not working in the NFL last season, Rath now has another opportunity prove himself at the professional level.

Of course, Moore has far bigger hires to make. Although he recently filled the Saints' defensive coordinator vacancy, the offensive and defensive coordinator jobs remained open as of late Thursday morning.

