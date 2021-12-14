Watch: Kevin James as Saints Head Coach Sean Payton in 'Home Team' Movie Trailer

Sean Payton has actor Kevin James portraying him in the 'Home Team' movie.

Sean Payton has actor Kevin James portraying him in the 'Home Team' movie.

Kevin James takes on the role as Sean Payton during his one-year suspension handed down by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell because of the alleged Bountygate scandal.

According to What's On Netflix, "the movie will cover an amateur youth American football team called the Peewee Warriors." The focus will on Sean Payton coaching his son Connor's football team and their relationship while he served out the suspension.

Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Productions is the film and television production company of the movie Home Team.

